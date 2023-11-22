Cape Town cop who helped suspect escape holding cells expected in court

A Cape Town police Constable is expected to appear in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday on a charge of corruption and aiding and abetting an escape from lawful custody. The 26-year-old police officer attached to the Belhar police station was arrested by members of the Anti-Corruption Unit on Monday, November 20.

The provincial police spokesperson, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi said a 22-year-old man was arrested on Friday, November 17 on a charge of fraud. While the fraud suspect was detained he was approached by the police officer who requested him to pay R1,000 in exchange for assistance to escape from the holding cells. The fraud suspect made arrangements for the money and received the cash via e-wallet to pay the police officer.

“The Constable then assisted the suspect to escape during the night as per their prior arrangement. The suspect however was re-arrested in the early hours of Saturday, November 18, when he blew the whistle on corruption,” Swartbooi said. A thorough investigation was conducted and the case docket was submitted to the Department of the Public Prosecution (DPP), upon which a warrant of arrest was issued and duly executed on Monday. “The [SA Police Service] SAPS member is scheduled to make his court appearance in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, November 22, on a charge of corruption and aiding and abetting an escape from lawful custody,” Swartbooi said.

The Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile has issued a stern warning to all SAPS employees in the province to refrain from corruption and criminality. Patekile also encouraged members of the public to report incidents of corruption so that the SAPS can be rid of the bad elements that tarnish its reputation and the loyalty of hardworking police officers. [email protected]