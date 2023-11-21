Free State traffic official who solicited R200 gratification out on bail

Teboho Kabelo Tote, 57, is an administration clerk at the Department of Traffic in Bethlehem and brought forth a formal bail application in court on Tuesday, November 21.

The provincial spokesperson for the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as Hawks), Lieutenant Colonel Zweli Mohobeleli said Tote was arrested on Monday, November 20, during a sting operation.

He said it is alleged that on November 2, the complainant, who is in his 40s, visited the traffic department to renew his Professional Driving Permit (PDP).

“He [the complainant] realised while already at the counter that he needed to source a new optometrist assessment report. Tote, who was behind the counter assisting him, offered to fix this problem at a fee and save the complainant the trouble of having to go back to the doctor,” Mohobeleli said.