Three gang members from the Cape Flats were handed down hefty sentences in the Western Cape High Court. Jamiel Jacobs, Simone Gordon, and Dillon Walker were convicted on Friday, April 12, on charges including murder, dealing in drugs, attempted murder, and possession of a firearm.

Western Cape police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie said the convicted men are key figures affiliated with the Flakka gang who have been terrorising the community. Their reign of terror occurred for a long time and escalated during 2019, with a series of violent gang-related crimes committed by them. The Flakka gang has a stronghold in the Lavender Hill, Hillview, and the Capricorn areas.

Hillview and Capricorn fall under the Muizenberg policing district. “During 2019, detectives attached to the Anti-Gang Unit (AGU) registered and launched a major investigation involving the Flakka gang and Jamiel Jacobs AKA Charra who was seen as the lead figure of this criminal entity. The investigation sought to quell the continuous gang violence in the Muizenberg area at the time. This gang group was violent and was shooting and killing several rival gang members randomly and trading in commodities such as drugs and firearms. “During 2019, detectives of the AGU traced Jamiel Jacobs to Paarl where he was hiding in a security complex and arrested him,” Pojie said.

Jacobs was convicted on convicted on 11 charges and sentenced to three years imprisonment under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca), 15 years for murder, seven years each for three counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, life imprisonment for murder, life imprisonment for attempted murder,and eight years each on four counts of attempted murder. Gordon was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment each for two counts of dealing in drugs, five years of which were suspended. Walker was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for dealing in drugs.

Western Cape Police Commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembisile Patekile welcomed the sentencing and praised the investigating team for their diligence and commitment. He also praised the investigating officer and those who assisted him in bringing the key figures in the gang world to book. [email protected]