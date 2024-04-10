WATCH: A new deadly weapon on the streets?

A video of a pen being used as a deadly weapon has caused concern to communities across Cape Town. The 75-second video has caused an outcry on social media.

In the video, a man on an open field is seen with a silver pen in his hand. His face is not visible, however, he does introduce the weapon as a pen gun. He holds the pen and takes it apart from where the ink is set to be and starts explaining how to load his ‘pen gun’ with a single bullet.

In his ‘demonstration’ he shows the live bullet and explains that its a .22 calibre bullet. He shows how to insert the bullet into the bottom part of the pen and then screw it on as usual when changing out the ink in a ball-point pen.

The side of the silver pen also has a type of trigger/lever. As he screws the pen back to its normal state, he explains the weapon is for sale for R1,800. He tries to discharge the ‘pen gun’ twice and it fails but on the third attempt it fires with a loud bang like any other firearm.

Speaking to IOL, mother of two, Lavinia Adams has raised her concerns after viewing the video. “As a single mother watching the video that was posted, I fear for my eight-year-old son growing up in our gang-infested area. The video shows me as a parent to expect the unexpected, which is very scary,” she said. It is unclear whether this weapon has hit the streets yet. The video has been shared on various crime groups urging residents and parents to be aware.

Mayoral committee member for safety and security, Alderman JP Smith told Daily Voice he had already alerted the enforcement agencies to be on the lookout. “As it has the ability to fire, the possession of this item remains illegal under the Firearms Control Act. I have alerted officers to be on the lookout and we will arrest anyone found in possession of it,” Smith said. Western Cape police spokesperson, Sergeant Wesley Twigg said police management was aware of the video.

“The SAPS is aware of a video of a person discharging ammunition from a pen, however, the origin of the video is still unknown. We appeal to members of the public to refrain from making homemade devices that can cause serious injury and/or death to another person,” Twigg said. Police urge anyone with information about this incident or weapon to contact Crime Stop at 08600 10111. [email protected]