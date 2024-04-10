One person shot at Durban north shopping centre

A man was shot and wounded during robbery at a shopping centre in Durban North on Wednesday morning. ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they responded to a shooting incident at around 10.30am, at a popular shopping centre off Broadway in Durban North.

“Paramedics arrived on the scene to find security personnel and SAPS in attendance and were shown to a store inside the mall. “Paramedics found a male, believed to be in his forties, had sustained a single gunshot wound to his leg. “He was stabilised on the scene by ALS Paramedics before he was transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that he required.”

Jamieson said it is believed that the shooting related to a robbery of a store, however, SAPS will be investigating further. Police have been approached for comment and will be added once received. This week, KZN police said they were clamping down on crime in the province, with almost 10,000 suspects arrested for various crimes, ranging from murder, robbery, hijacking and driving under the influence of alcohol during the month of March.