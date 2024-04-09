KZN crime overview: Over 9,500 suspects including 167 suspected ‘killers’ nabbed in March

Almost 10,000 people have been arrested in KwaZulu Natal in the month of March for various crimes. During the crack down police seized 258 firearms, of which included 17 rifles.

Twenty-two machetes were also seized. KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said during Operation Shanela a total of 9,522 suspects were arrested. “A total of 167 suspected murderers and 137 attempted murder suspects were among the 3,156 suspects who were arrested for contact crimes.”

Close to 150 suspects were arrested in connection with cases of robbery, inclusive of house robbery, business robbery, robbery with aggravating circumstances and carjacking. “Those who prey on women and children were also traced, and the Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit detectives ensured that 243 suspected rapists were removed from society in the month,” said Netshiunda. Over 1,500 people were arrested in connection with assault crimes.

“The fight against the proliferation of drugs and the abuse of liquor was intensified and during the operations, 1,380 suspects were arrested for drug-related crimes,” said Netshiunda. “Over 445 people were arrested for illegally dealing in liquor, 426 people were also arrested for driving under the influence of liquor and a further 73 people were nabbed for drinking in a public place,” he said. “In addition to the 258 firearms, police also recovered almost 3,000 rounds of ammunition of various calibre of firearms. A total of 463 knives were also recovered during the province-wide take down.”