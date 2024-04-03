Nine suspected criminals shot dead in Durban shoot-out with KZN SAPS

Nine suspected criminals have been shot and killed in a shoot-out with police on Wednesday morning. Police said the crime scene in Desai in Mariannhill was still active at 6.30am on Wednesday.

KwaZulu-Natal police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said the shooting took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning. At this stage, it is unclear what crimes the suspects have been linked to. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

In another incident, last week, four suspects were killed following a shoot-out with police in Cato Crest in Durban. Police said the men were reportedly renting a room in Standard Road. Netshiunda said when police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire and one police officer was saved by his bullet resistant vest when the suspects shot at him.

“Police returned fire and all four suspects who were inside the room were shot and fatally wounded. Two firearms were found in the possession of the suspects,” Netshiunda said at the time. He added that two of the deceased suspects were from Inanda and were wanted in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man in Molver Road, Cato Crest, last week. Similarly two suspects allegedly linked to the murder of five members of an Ulundi family were killed in a gunbattle with police in early March.