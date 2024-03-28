Four wanted suspects killed in shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police

Four suspects have been killed following a shootout with KwaZulu-Natal police on Thursday evening. Acting on intelligence received, police officers from the KZN Provincial Stabilisation wing proceeded to Cato Crest in Durban, where the men were reportedly renting a room in Standard Road.

"When police announced their presence, the suspects opened fire and one police officer was saved by his bullet resistant vest when the suspects shot at him. Police returned fire and all four suspects who were inside the room were shot and fatally wounded. Two firearms were found in the possession of the suspects," said provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda. He added that two of the deceased suspects were from Inanda and were wanted in connection with the death of a 27-year-old man in Molver Road, Cato Crest, last week. "The suspects are also believed to have fled the Inanda area after realising that the police were on their trail," Netshiunda said.

He added that a police officer was shot at but did not sustain any physical injuries. "He will be afforded all the psychological support to assist him in dealing with the near-death trauma," police said. Exactly one week ago, police fatally wounded three suspected hitmen in Eshowe, north of Durban.

At the time, officers from the same team were informed of a group of men on their way to carry out an assassination. At the time, Netshiunda said the suspects were intercepted near King Dinizulu and asked to stop. He said the men sped off, followed by the officers.