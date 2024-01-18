Six dead, three arrested after KwaZulu-Natal cops pounce on suspects’ Inanda hideout

Six suspects have been killed following a shoot-out in Inanda, north of Durban, in the early hours of Thursday morning. According to reports, at least three more people were arrested while police recovered firearms and different types of ammunition.

The shoot-out started around midnight after elite policing units sniffed out the suspects’ hideout in Inanda. Provincial police spokesperson, Brigadier Jay Naicker, said police operationalised intelligence about the whereabouts of the suspects who were wanted for a spate of house robberies, murders, business robbery and carjackings. He said intelligence led the police to a house in Emachobeni in Inanda.

“Upon announcing their arrival, the suspects responded with a hail of bullets towards the police and the men of law returned fire,” Naicker said. “After the shoot-out, six suspects were found to have suffered fatal gunshot wounds and three more suspects, two men and a 31-year-old woman, were arrested. One police officer was grazed with a bullet on the hand.” He said two rifles and a shotgun were found in the possession of the suspects, as well as vehicle which was hijacked at KwaDabeka in December 2023. The arrested suspects are expected to appear in court soon.