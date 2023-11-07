Two women shot and killed near a sports ground in Inanda, Durban

In yet another shooting incident in Durban, police are investigating a double murder incident in which two women were shot and killed. The incident took place on Monday at around 6pm in Inanda.

Provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said charges of murder are being investigated by Inanda SAPS after the two bodies of women were found with gunshot wounds. “It is alleged that two women, aged 32 and 39, were allegedly shot and killed by unknown suspects at Amatikwe in Inanda. The motive for the killings is yet to be established.” In a report, it is alleged that the victims were found near the Amatikwe sports ground.

The 39-year-old victim was apparently shot in the head and died on scene, while the 32-year-old died on arrival at a nearby clinic. It is further alleged that the shooting could be drug-related, however, police were unable to confirm this. There has been a spate of shootings in recent weeks in Inanda and KwaMashu.

In one of the incidents, on October 25, five people were shot and killed in a house in Inanda. Police said the shooting could be drug-related. Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the Inanda SA Police Service received a report of a shooting at the Tambo Plaza area in Amaoti at around 9.30pm on October 25.

“When police officers arrived at the scene, they found the bodies of five men in a RDP house.” Naicker said the deceased, all believed to be in their 20s, were found in the house with multiple gunshot wounds. Subsequently, three people were arrested in connection with the mass shooting.