Inanda mass shooting: Teenager among the suspects to line up in the dock on Monday

Three suspects allegedly linked to the shooting incident in Inanda that claimed five lives are expected to make their first appearance in the Ntuzuma Magistrate’s Court on Monday morning. The suspects, aged between 19 and 28, are faced with five counts of murder.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the Inanda SA Police Service received a report of a shooting at Tambo Plaza area in Amaoti at around 9.30pm on October 25. “When police officers arrived at the scene they found the bodies of five men in a RDP house.” Naicker said the deceased, all believed to be in their 20s, were found in the house with multiple gunshot wounds.

“It was established that all five deceased were in the house when they were shot by unknown suspects who arrived in a getaway vehicle,” Naicker said. A sixth person was rushed to hospital. At the time, police said the shooting was drug-related.

A day after the shooting, police nabbed three people at a clinic in KwaMashu. “The team worked around the clock to connect the dots in solving the case. Information led the team to a clinic in KwaMashu where three suspects were arrested. They were found in possession of eight rounds of ammunition.” Police said a 60-year-old traditional healer allegedly linked to the shooting was killed in a shootout with police.