Five men shot dead in Durban in suspected drug-related hit

Five men were shot and killed execution-style at a house in Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal police said on Thursday. Spokesperson Brigadier Jay Naicker said the Inanda SA Police Service received a report of a shooting at Tambo Plaza area in Amaoti at around 9.30pm on Wednesday.

“When police officers arrived at the scene they found the bodies of five men in a RDP house.” Naicker said the deceased, all believed to be in their 20s, were found in the house with multiple gunshot wounds. “It was established that all five deceased were in the house when they were shot by unknown suspects who arrived in a getaway vehicle,” Naicker said.

“A sixth victim who was shot in the hand, was taken to hospital for medical attention.” Naicker said from information gathered at the scene of the shooting incident, “we cannot rule out the possibility that the motive is drug-related”. He said the crime scene was processed by detectives from the Provincial Task Team who investigate multiple murders.

According to Prem Balram from Reaction Unit SA (Rusa) they received reports of a shooting after members of the community heard gunfire coming from a house. He said on arrival they found five people had been shot. “Two bodies were discovered under a bed, one in the kitchen and two others in a toilet.”

He said a woman living approximately 30 metres away from the house was also shot in the arm. “It is believed that the gunmen proceeded to her residence first and shot her before attacking the deceased men. The suspects were allegedly travelling in a white Toyota Quantum.” In an unrelated incident, seven men were shot dead in KwaMashu on Monday night.