Three taxi hitmen killed in shoot-out with KwaZulu-Natal police

Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police officers received intelligence about the trio and proceeded to Eshowe, on the KZN north coast on Thursday afternoon.

KwaZulu-Natal police shot dead three men, linked to a number of taxi-related killings in the province.

Netshiunda said police members of the Provincial Stabilisation Team were informed that the men were carrying firearms and were allegedly on their way to carry out an assassination.

“The suspects were intercepted near King Dinizulu and police officers signalled for the suspects' vehicle to stop. The suspects sped off and a high speed chase ensued,” he said.

When the suspects saw that they were being chased, they alighted from their vehicle and began firing at the police, who shot back.