Three taxi hitmen killed in shoot-out with KwaZulu-Natal police

KwaZulu-Natal police shot dead three men, linked to a number of taxi-related killings in the province.
Provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Robert Netshiunda, said police officers received intelligence about the trio and proceeded to Eshowe, on the KZN north coast on Thursday afternoon.
Netshiunda said police members of the Provincial Stabilisation Team were informed that the men were carrying firearms and were allegedly on their way to carry out an assassination.
“The suspects were intercepted near King Dinizulu and police officers signalled for the suspects' vehicle to stop. The suspects sped off and a high speed chase ensued,” he said.
When the suspects saw that they were being chased, they alighted from their vehicle and began firing at the police, who shot back.
“The tactically astute police officers returned fire and the three suspects were fatally wounded during the shoot-out. One police officer was injured during the shoot-out,” Netshiunda said.
Police recovered two firearms, one with a serial number filed off, and several rounds of ammunition were found in the possession of the suspects.
“A search inside the suspects' vehicle led to the recovery of a hand grenade and rounds of ammunition of a rifle. Two of the suspects have been identified and were allegedly involved in several cases of taxi-related murder and attempted murder cases within the King Cetshwayo District,” Netshiunda said.
