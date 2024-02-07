Fear as taxi-related shootings increase

Cape Town - Concern was growing in Nyanga after a passenger was shot and killed and two others were wounded, while a driver was also murdered in alleged taxi-related violence on Monday. The Cape Amalgamated Taxi Association (Cata) couldn’t confirm the reason behind the spate of recent shootings, in which 16 people were shot and seven were murdered over the past month.

The association said they had pulled some taxis from Philippi, Samora Machel and Delft due to the shootings. On Monday, a female passenger was killed in Philippi while two others were wounded. Police spokesperson Malcolm Pojie said Nyanga detectives were investigating murder and two attempted murder cases. The incident happened on the corner of Sheffield and Eisleben Roads.

“Preliminary information reveals that the taxi was loading commuters when unknown gunmen armed with rifles opened fire on the taxi. “The driver managed to run away, but a lady in her mid-thirties succumbed to gunshot wounds in her upper body while two other passengers (a male and female) were rushed to a medical facility for treatment for gunshot wounds sustained to the face and back, respectively. The gunmen are still at large. No arrests have been made yet.” In another incident on Monday, a man in a Toyota Quantum was shot by suspects who were driving a Toyota Avanza.

“Another murder case was opened by Nyanga SAPS following an unrelated shooting incident at the corner of Klipfontein and Borcherds Quarry Road at about 9.30am, which claimed the life of a 46-year-old man. “Preliminary information reveals that the deceased was stationary at the red robot with the vehicle he drove, a Toyota Quantum, when he was approached by an unknown gunman from a white Toyota Avanza who fired several shots at the deceased,” Pojie said. “The deceased was later declared dead on the scene by medical personnel. He succumbed to multiple shots to his upper body. The suspect fled the scene in the white Avanza. No arrests have been made yet.”

Cata spokesperson Nkululeko Sityebi said they were shocked. “We came from the December holidays and then we saw our drivers and operators being killed. We are now asking if we are safe, because we don’t know who is doing what and for what reason. We can confirm that all of this is happening on one route that is under Cata, which is Seawater. “It could be that Cata is also under attack. I cannot guarantee the safety of the commuters, only the police can help with that because we don’t know where the threat comes from.”