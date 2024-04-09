Three suspects in court for the killing of six people in Hout Bay

Cape Town - Three suspects have appeared in court for the murder of six people in Hout Bay. The trio, aged between 28 and 38, were arrested more than a week after the shooting, suspected to be extortion related.

According to police, 10 men were shot and five were killed on March 27. One person later succumbed to his wounds in hospital. Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said: “Three suspects aged between 28 and 38 were expected to make their first court appearance (yesterday) in the Wynberg Magistrate’s Court following the death of six men in Hout Bay last month.

“Relentless efforts by detectives attached to the provincial Serious and Violent Crimes Unit, to apprehend those responsible for the mass murder perpetrated in the informal settlement Imizamo Yethu, culminated in the arrest of the three over the weekend. “Investigations into the ruthless attack on the victims originally led to the arrest of four suspects last week who were found in possession of seven rounds of ammunition. “While in custody, detectives pursued further information which resulted in three being charged for the murders. The possession of ammunition case was expected to be heard in court yesterday.”

Traut said that at the time of the incident it was reported that five men were shot and killed, and that two later succumbed to their wounds. However, it was established that only one died in hospital. The suspects were charged with six counts of murder and three of attempted murder. Resident Amanda Thethi said they would like the army to intervene. “We want the army to come and protect us, we need the same energy they had during Covid times.

“This is becoming a norm in our area. We are always scared to move around because we don’t know what is going to happen and when they are going to shoot.” In six months, Imizamo Yethu has had 13 killings in mass shootings. In October, Hout Bay police were called to a crime scene where they found victims with gunshot wounds to their heads and bodies.

Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa said that detectives were investigating the incident in which four men were shot dead in a shack in Mandela Square. The previous month, three relatives who were thought to be involved in crime, were murdered in their home in Imizamo Yethu.