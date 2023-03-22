Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Cape Town police nab three alleged hijackers after shootout

Police nabbed hijackers after a shootout in the Zandvlei area in Cape Town yesterday (Wednesday). l [email protected]

Published 1h ago

Cape Town – Cape Town police arrested three alleged hijackers following an exchange of fire in the Zandvlei area in Muizenberg on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Joseph Swaartbooi said members of the SAPS Dog Unit, assisted by Maitland Flying Squad, located a stolen vehicle driving in Main Road, Muizenberg.

“The SAPS members attempted to pull the vehicle off, but the vehicle, a blue Mercedes Benz, refused to stop.

“A high-speed chase ensued through the streets of Muizenberg, which ended when the stolen motor vehicle collided with the boundary fence of a residence in Promenade Road," Swaartbooi said.

Hijack suspects lie on the ground after being held at end of a high-speed chase in Muizenberg. l [email protected]

Swaartbooi added that the three occupants of the vehicle attempted to flee, but were arrested by the SAPS members.

“It was determined that the vehicle had been stolen earlier today (Wednesday), during a housebreaking in Table View.”

Swaartbooi further said that the three suspects who were injured during the arrest were detained at Muizenberg SAPS. The trio, aged 23, 30 and 34 years respectively, are all residents of Westlake.

He also said that Muizenberg SAPS are looking into connecting the suspects to a spate of theft out of motor vehicles, which occurred on Ou-Kaapse Weg.

