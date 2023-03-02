KZN man’s arms and face burnt when hijackers set his bakkie alight

Durban - A KwaZulu-Natal man, believed to be 53 years of age, is lucky to be alive after suspects pushed his Ford Ranger bakkie off a road in the Waterloo area, north of Durban and set it alight with him still inside on Tuesday. Provincial police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Nqobile Gwala, said charges of carjacking and attempted murder are being investigated by Verulam SAPS.

Gwala said it is alleged by the complainant that on February 28, 2023 at 8:30pm, he was driving his vehicle in Waterloo when his vehicle was jammed by another vehicle. “He was allegedly pushed at the back of his vehicle into the bushes where a vehicle was set alight with him inside. He managed to open the door and fled the scene. The matter is still under investigation,” she said. Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa) spokesperson Prem Balram said a Rusa member was on patrol in the area at approximately 9pm when he discovered a bakkie engulfed in flames.

Balram said the member immediately requested assistance from the eThekwini Fire Department. He said on arrival,firefighters extinguished the blaze and the driver could not be located. “It was later established that the victim was on route to Sibaya Casino when he was hijacked near Waterloo - KZN by four males in a white VW Golf (registration unknown),” said Balram.

Balram said three suspects armed with firearms approached his vehicle while the fourth suspect remained in their getaway car. “The man activated a security device which restricted the supply of fuel to the vehicle. The hijackers forced him into the rear of his bakkie and drove off in the direction of Umdloti - KZN,” he said. He said as they neared the Mount Moreland entrance, the restricted fuel supply began affecting the bakkie.

“The driver turned off the main road and drove a few metres onto an unpaved path. They robbed the victim of his cash before they poured an accelerant over the bakkie and set it alight,” said Balram. According to Balram the robbers then sped off in the VW Golf. “The victim exited his vehicle when it burst into flames. He allegedly rolled on the grass and extinguished the fire that spread to his clothing. The man thereafter contacted a family member from his cellphone which he managed to conceal from the suspects,” he said.

Balram said the man was transported to the Verulam SAPS and thereafter to a medical facility where he received treatment for burns to his lips, face and arms. Hijackers set a bakkie alight with the driver still inside near the entrance to Mount Moreland north of Durban. Picture: Reaction Unit South Africa(Rusa)