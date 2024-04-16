Case against former KZN top cop and co-accused in 2010 World Cup fraud racket set for pre-trial conference

The case against a former KwaZulu-Natal high ranking police officer and others accused of orchestrating a multi-million rand fraud and racket during the 2010 World Cup, has been set for pretrial in three months time. The accused are former provincial police commissioner General Mmamonnye Ngobeni; Colonel Navin Madhoe; former police captain Aswin Narainpershad; and businessman, Toshan Panday.

They face 275 counts of racketeering offences and fraud, corruption, money laundering and forgery allegedly committed between March 2009 and April 2010. Panday’s mother, Arevenda Panday; his wife, Privisha Panday; his sister Kajal Ishwarkumar; brother-in-law, Seveesh Maharaj Ishwarkumar; and personal assistant, Tasleem Rahiman, also face charges in the matter.

Thoshan Panday According to the Independent Directorate, Panday’s relatives allegedly acted with common purpose to defraud the South African Police Service (SAPS). The ID said the five entities related and/or controlled by Panday were paid the total of R47,346,597.52 by SAPS (and it includes, Goldcoast R39,336,283, Valotone R3,515,704, Bravosat R2,079,469, Kaseev Traders R1,552,019 and Unite Mzansi R863,122).