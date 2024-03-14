Catholic priest shot dead inside church while preparing for Holy Mass in Limpopo

Police in Limpopo have launched an extensive manhunt following the “appalling and deeply disturbing” murder of a 38-year-old Roman Catholic Church priest in Tzaneen. The man of the cloth was brutally killed on Wednesday morning, according to Limpopo provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba.

“The identity of the deceased, who was fatally shot by an unidentified assailant inside the church in Aqua-Park, is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin,” said Ledwaba. Initial police findings suggest that following a morning prayer session with members of the church, the priest proceeded to the changing room where he was followed by an unknown man. Deeply saddened to hear of the death of Fr William Banda SPS, shot dead in Holy Trinity Cathedral in Tzaneen this morning. He was a member of the St Patrick's Missionary Society also known as the Kiltegan Fathers. Rest in Peace Fr Banda🙏 pic.twitter.com/RPhXIDsLJs — The Southern Cross (@ScrossZA) March 13, 2024 “Tragically, the suspect shot the priest twice in the head before fleeing the scene,” said Ledwaba.

Upon receiving the distress call, both police and emergency medical services responded promptly to the scene. The victim was swiftly transported to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. On the other hand, the Southern Cross, a southern African Catholic publication, has expressed deep sadness over the brutal murder of Father William Banda.

Catholic publications have reported that Father William Banda was murdered by ‘a well-dressed man in the sacristy of the Holy Trinity Cathedral’ of Tzaneen Diocese. Picture: X/The Southern Cross “He was a member of the St Patrick's Missionary Society also known as the Kiltegan Fathers. Rest in Peace Father Banda,” the publication wrote on social media site X. The Association for Catholic Information in Africa (ACI Africa) has also reported that Father Banda was shot dead while preparing to celebrate Holy Mass. Catholic publications have reported that Father William Banda was murdered by ‘a well-dressed man in the sacristy of the Holy Trinity Cathedral’ of Tzaneen Diocese. Picture: X/ACI Africa “Father William Banda was reportedly murdered by a well-dressed man in the sacristy of the Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tzaneen Diocese,“ the publication reported.

Catholic Priest Shot Dead in Holy Trinity Cathedral of Tzaneen Diocese, South Africa https://t.co/nXIpR6arWp — Diocese of Polokwane (@DioceseOfPLK) March 14, 2024 Meanwhile, provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has expressed “profound shock and dismay” over this heinous act. Hadebe immediately ordered a thorough and swift investigation into the brutal murder. She tasked the murder and robbery unit to lead the investigation, with the aim of tracking down the perpetrator responsible for “this deplorable crime”. Provincial commissioner of police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe A case of murder has been opened, and at this stage, police said the motive behind the crime remains unknown.