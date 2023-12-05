Charges against man accused of pregnant girlfriend’s murder dropped after he dies in custody

Charges have been withdrawn against a man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend after he died in custody, the National Prosecuting Authority said. Hartswater resident, Sobressa Bosman, died whilst in custody in the holding cells at the Hartswater police station.

Bosman, 27, was expected to make a formal bail application in the Hartswater District Court after he allegedly stabbed his pregnant girlfriend, Faith Davids, last month. IOL previously reported that the pair got into a verbal altercation on November 25. “Davids was with her cousin at home when Bosman joined them. A fight ensued and Bosman stabbed Davids, 29, several times. She was taken to the hospital where she was declared dead,” the NPA's Mojalefa Senokoatsane said.

At this stage, it is unclear how Bosman died however, the NPA said investigations into the cause of his death are underway. “The matter will now be closed as the accused has passed on before the investigations were concluded,” Senokoatsane said. According to the most recent crime statistics released by Police Minister, Bheki Cele, a staggering 881 women and 293 children were killed during the period of July and September this year.