Charges provisionally withdrawn against Hillary Gardee murder accused

Charges against the men accused of raping and murdering Hillary Gardee have been provisionally withdrawn. Hlabirwa Rassie Nkuna, Sipho Mkhatshwa, Philemon Lukhele and Albert Gama appeared in the Mpumalanga High Court on Wednesday. According to reports, the charges were provisionally withdrawn after a witness could not be located.

Gardee’s body was found outside Mbombela (Nelspruit) in May last year. IOL reported that Gardee, 28, was shot execution style after a bullet was found lodged at the back of her head. Gardee is the daughter of EFF secretary-general and attorney Godrich Gardee.

Gardee went missing on April 29, when she went shopping in Mbombela. She was with a 3-year-old child. According to her uncle, Moses Mbatha, the 3-year-old child was found a street away from their home at 8.30pm. In a post on Twitter, Godrich slammed the latest developments.

He tweeted: “A good tree cannot produce bad fruit, nor can a bad tree produce good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down & thrown into the fire. So then, you will know them by their fruits. #RIPHillaryGardee We have a failed state that must be removed from power…!” "A good tree cannot produce bad fruit, nor can a bad tree produce good fruit. Every tree that does not bear good fruit is cut down & thrown into the fire. So then, you will know them by their fruits” #RIPHillaryGardee We have a failed state that must be removed from power....! pic.twitter.com/HIGuHRSB2N — Godrich Gardee (@GardeeGodrich) April 12, 2023