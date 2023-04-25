Charred remains of Katlego Bereng found in Thabo Bester’s cell exposes rot in SA prisons – Sapohr

Pretoria – The SA Prisoners Organisation for Human Rights (Sapohr) says the charred remains of Katlego Bereng found in Thabo Bester’s cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre, exposed the level of rot in the country’s prisons. Golden Miles Bhudu, Sapohr spokesperson, said what is puzzling is that police approached Bereng’s mother after a year, saying that their investigations determined that the body found in Bester’s cell matched her DNA.

“We are tempted to ask, why did police wait for almost a year to inform the biological mother of this despicable and unthinkable incident ... Sapohr’s outcry remains and we still insist on the establishment of an independent judicial commission of inquiry.” Bhudu said they are also calling for the sacking of Minster of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola, and police members. “In order for justice to be done for both the bereaved family of the late Katlego Bereng and the country, a mass civil claim should be instituted against both the minister of prisons and the SAPS,” he said.

Meanwhile, police have declined to comment on how they were able to determine who the charred remains found in Bester’s cell at the Mangaung Correctional Centre belonged to. Police told “IOL” the information will be discussed in court. At the weekend, several media houses reported that the body inside Bester’s cell belonged to 32-year-old Bereng. Reports stated that police were able to confirm Bereng’s identity via DNA tests. However, where and how police kicked off this leg of the Thabo Bester investigation is yet to be revealed.

According to his family, Bereng was a father of two young children. He loved soccer, were always happy and never gave them any trouble. The “Cape Times” reported that Bereng’s family is seeking justice for how their missing son’s body ended up in Bester’s cell. “We aren’t in the right state of mind to even think about burial. We need the state to come to the party. The government has failed us, we are suffering,” Batho Mpholo said.