Chatsworth church leader’s bail application postponed after he contracted pink eye

A Chatsworth church leader, who was charged for the rape of a 14-year-old girl, is expected to apply for bail on Wednesday. The matter which was supposed to have been heard on March 15, but had to be postponed, as the court heard that the accused had contracted pink eye while in prison.

There is a current outbreak of pink eye in the eThekwini region according to the health department. The 31-year-old who was initially said to be a pastor, is believed to be a youth leader at a church in the Bayview area. The married man, who cannot be named until he pleads, was arrested in a joint operation by the South African Police Services and the Directorate for Priority Crimes Investigation (known as the Hawks) on March 7.

Police seized laptops and sex aids. According to a source it is believed there may be other victims involved. The State plans on opposing the bail application.

At the time of the arrest the MEC for Social Development in KwaZulu-Natal Nonhlanhla Khoza expressed her dismay that a pastor, entrusted with the responsibility of providing spiritual guidance, could be accused of rape. She called on communities to remain vigilant. “It is imperative for the community to remain vigilant and cooperate with relevant authorities to ensure the protection of vulnerable individuals, especially minors. We urge anyone with information regarding similar incidents or any form of abuse to come forward and assist in investigations.”