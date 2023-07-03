Chatsworth teenager in court for allegedly shooting another teen in chest with his father’s firearm

A Chatsworth teenager made his first appearance in court on Monday after he allegedly shot and injured someone with his father’s State-issued firearm. According to provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo, the 17-year-old was arrested by Chatsworth police on attempted murder charges.

The suspect cannot be named because he is a minor. “This follows an incident in which another 17-year-old teenager was shot in the chest on 29 June. The victim was taken to hospital for medical attention,” said Ngcobo. “It is alleged that the suspect removed his father’s firearm from the safe and was showing it to his friend when the incident occurred.”

It is alleged that the injured teenager is recovering at a provincial hospital in the area. The teenager made his first appearance in the Chatsworth Magistrate’s Court on Monday. He was released on a warning into his parents' custody and will appear in court on July 14.

In a similar incident in KwaZulu-Natal last month, a 14-year-old boy died after him and his friend were playing with a gun. IPSS Medical Rescue said they responded to the shooting incident in the Stanger area on the KZN North Coast. “On arrival, it was found that a 14-year-old boy had sustained a fatal gunshot wound and was declared on the scene by medics. The other teenager was not injured,” IPSS said in a statement at the time.