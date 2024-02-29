Child in suitcase: Woman accused of the kidnapping, murder of Soweto girl Keeya Mbulawa to appear in court

Gauteng police arrested a woman linked to the kidnapping and murder of a four-year-old Soweto child, Keeya Mbulawa. The little girl died on January 17, succumbing to injuries sustained when she was suffocated, and tied up inside a bag belonging to one of the neighbours. The owner of the bag then fled the scene, until she was spotted in in the streets of Protea Glen on Wednesday.

“Police can confirm that the suspect who was wanted for the kidnapping and murder of a four-year-old child was arrested in Protea Glen on Wednesday, February 28,” said Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. “The suspect was spotted by the community member while walking in the streets of Protea Glen and police were alerted. She was then arrested.” The funeral service of four-year-old Keeya Mbulawa in Naledi, Soweto last month. File Picture: Itumeleng English/ Independent Newspapers Masondo said the woman is expected to appear before the Protea Magistrate's Court on Friday, facing charges of kidnapping and murder.

In January, police initially opened a kidnapping case after the four-year-old child was found inside a travelling bag. The case of murder was added when the little girl died a few days later. “It is reported that the child was playing with her friends when the mother realised that she was missing. She then started searching for the child. As one of the tenants within the same premises was moving out, the mother thought of searching her bags,” said Masondo. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo. File Picture “The child was discovered inside one of the travelling bags, with her hands and feet tied up and a cloth tucked inside her mouth.”