City of Cape Town enforcement agencies arrest over 300 in the past week

The City of Cape Town’s enforcement agencies have recorded 321 arrests in the last week. Of the arrests, several robbery suspects were nabbed by members of the Metro Police Department.

A total of 48,865 fines were also issued for various transgressions during this period. Metro Police arrested 65 people and issued 1,697 fines. Of the suspects were arrested on charges of robbery and possession of stolen goods. On September 2, two suspects aged 23 and 29 were arrested and detained at the Bishop Lavis police station after they were found in possession of two Huawei cell phones during a routine stop and search.

The suspects were unable to unlock the phones as requested and while officers were inspecting the devices, a message popped up on one of the phones indicating it had been stolen. Mayoral committee member for safety and security, JP Smith said the successes by enforcement agencies were the result of responsive and visible policing as well as a few examples of “very good work that happens in the enforcement environment every day”. He said attack on motorists along the N2 and R300 remain a concern as officers conduct as many patrols as resources allow on these routes.

“We do want to remind motorists to please make sure that they are vigilant when they’re on the road, to plan their route accordingly and to check that their cars are mechanically sound, and have enough petrol to get to their destination,” Smith said. “In July alone, Metro Police officers assisted 409 motorists on the N2 and R300.” The City’s Law Enforcement made 213 arrests and issued 2,553 notices for various transgressions.

The City's Traffic Services recorded 44,615 transgressions, impounded 22 vehicles and executed 2,212 warrants of arrests. A total of 43 suspects were arrested of which 37 were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol and six for reckless and negligent driving.