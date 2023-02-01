Cold-blooded mom killer, 31, gets life behind bars for chopping and burning his mother to death

Rustenburg – A 31-year-old murderer who chopped and burnt his own mother’s body inside their home in Buanja, was sentenced to life imprisonment. Thabo Ernest Nkoane was sentenced at the Bafokeng Regional Court in Tlhabane near Rustenburg in North West.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Nkoane’s conviction emanates from an incident that occurred on 22 December 2017, at Buanja, Lefaragatlha village near Phokeng, where he murdered his mother, by chopping her into pieces before burning her remains. “Neighbours and friends of the deceased were surprised by her prolonged absence from work and church. “They were also shocked by the smoke that came out of the tiled roof of the house on the day she was murdered," said Henry Mamothame, National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson in the North West division.

He said the matter was reported to the police and upon investigating the whereabouts of the deceased on December 26 in 2017, they found burnt human remains. Nkoane was arrested and charged with pre-meditated murder. He pleaded not guilty to the charge and the court also denied him bail. “In aggravation of the sentence, the State prosecutor, Obed Molope urged the court not to deviate from the minimum prescribed sentence of life imprisonment.

Story continues below Advertisement

“He further indicated on how Nkoane infringed on his mother’s right to life, right to equal protection and benefit of law and right to dignity. Mamothame said Magistrate Segakweng Moeng agreed with the State and highlighted that Nkoane was not a candidate for rehabilitation as he was a cold-blooded, arrogant, and remorseless. IOL