Convicted Experian data fraudster Karabo Phungula denied bail after missing three court dates

Rustenburg – Convicted businessman, Karabo Phungula was denied bail in the Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palm Ridge on Thursday. Phungula, who failed to appear in court three times for sentencing, following his conviction for obtaining data from Experian was arrested on March 13 after the court issued a warrant for his arrest on March 1.

“Phungula was found guilty and convicted by the same court (Palmridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court) in October 2022 for illegal acquisition of personal and business data of many South Africans from data services firm, Experian. “The accused appeared in court on Monday,13 March 2023 where he was remanded in custody for his next court appearance tomorrow,16 March 2023 for enquiries and further sentencing,” said Hawks spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Philani Nkwalase. The State charged that Phungula not only fraudulently obtained the data but also planned to sell it for more than R4 million.

Experian handed over the data of more than 23 million people and nearly 800 000 businesses to Phungula, who impersonated a businessman who was authorised to have the information. Experian detected the breach on July 20, more than 50 days after the data had already been transferred. According to a News24 report, Phungula told the court he failed to appear for sentencing due to an asthma attack, resulting in constant shortness of breath.

He pleaded with the court to be released on bail pending his sentencing, stating that he would not abscond, and should there be another asthma attack then he would ask to be accompanied to court. News24 further reported that prosecutor advocate Phuti Matabane asked the court to dismiss the application, stating Phungula’s illness appeared to be chronic but “manageable”. He was denied bail and the case was postponed to Friday for sentencing.