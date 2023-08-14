Convicted paedophile Gerhard Ackerman sentenced on 12 life terms, asks court for retrial

Convicted paedophile Gerhard Ackerman has been sentenced to 12 life terms in the High Court in Johannesburg on Monday, on the more than 700 charges related to him running a child trafficking ring. He was sentenced on charges of rape, human trafficking, attempted murder and malicious damage to property.

In handing down his sentence, Judge Mohamed Ismail, said Ackerman's sentences will run concurrently, meaning he will only serve one life term behind bars. Ismail further declared Ackerman unfit to work with children. He added that Ackerman showed no remorse throughout the trial. Ismail reprimanded Ackerman during proceedings on Monday after he raised his hand in an attempt to address the court.

“This is not a school. You cannot just raise your hand. It’s rude and also distracting,” Ismail said. Moments after he was sentenced, Ackerman fired his legal representation and asked for a retrial. Ismail reminded Ackerman that he was on leave and came to court today (Monday) to hand down judgement.

Ismail instructed Ackerman to file his motion for a retrial with the court and State by November 15 and the motion for retrial will be heard on November 30. IOL previously reported that Ackerman was convicted on charges including attempted murder, rape, sexual exploitation of children and sex trafficking. Ackerman was charged alongside acting judge and senior advocate Paul Kennedy. The two ran the human trafficking ring between September 2020 and July 2021. Kennedy died by suicide.