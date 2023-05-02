Convicted rapist who escaped on Freedom Day, recaptured, 8 prison officials suspended

Durban – One of the two inmates who escaped from the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre in the Eastern Cape has been rearrested. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said offender Siyabulela Khohliso was arrested in the Libode area and transferred to the Mthatha Correctional Centre.

“All efforts were now focussed on finding Athini Nothi Mzingelwa,” said DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo. Khohliso and Mzingelwa escaped from the facility’s sports field on Freedom Day. Athini Nothi Mzingelwa is still on the run. Picture: Supplied DCS said both men were convicted of rape.

Khohliso was serving a 10-year sentence and Mzingelwa was sentenced to 8 years behind bars. On Monday, the national commissioner of the Department of Correctional Services Makgothi Thobakgale visited Ngqeleni Correctional facility. “He announced the suspension of eight officials who were on duty on the day of the escape. Two additional officials have been issued with notice of suspension,” Nxumalo said.

“The investigation is ongoing and more developments are expected to ensue.” Members of the public are urged to contact the nearest police station if they come into contact with the other escapee. In another incident in October last year, seven inmates escaped from Waainek Correctional Centre in Makhanda.

The prisoners who escaped were identified as Trymore Chauke, Nhamo Muyambo, Abraham Moyane, Francis Chitiyo, Bennet Kwarrie, and Simba Masinga. The men were linked to rhino poaching incidents. At the time of their escape the Department of Correctional Services said they were not ruling out the possibility that prison guards may have helped in the escape.