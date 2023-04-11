Cop appears in court for allegedly killing his pregnant ex-wife

Cape Town - A policeman who allegedly shot dead his pregnant ex-wife at a North West hospital has appeared in the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday. Sergeant Jonnas Tebogo Mapete handed himself in to the Brits police station last Wednesday after allegedly shooting his pregnant ex-wife at her Brits Hospital work place.

The 39-year-old Mpete, who was stationed at the Rapid Rail Police Unit in Silverton, is facing a charge of premeditated murder for allegedly killing his pregnant ex-wife, Ntombizodwa Khumalo, 35. According to NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana, on April 2 the accused went to Brits Hospital, where the ex-wife worked as a switchboard operator at the entrance of the hospital. “When he arrived, it is alleged that he fired several shots at the deceased and after went to hand himself over at the Brits police station.

“Through his attorney, the accused told the court that he has a previous conviction of corruption, and is awaiting a sentence at Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on April 19, 2023,” Mahanjana said. Mahanjana said it was also brought to the attention of the court that the ex-wife had obtained a protection order against the accused in 2021. The matter was postponed to April 21 for further investigations in respect of the bail application.