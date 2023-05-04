Cop facing charge of premeditated murder for allegedly killing his pregnant ex-wife abandons bail bid

Johannesburg - A police officer facing a charge of premeditated murder for allegedly killing his pregnant ex-wife abandoned his bail application at the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.
Jonnas Tebogo Mpete, 39, who was stationed at the Rapid Rail Unit in Silverton, handed himself over at the Brits police station after he allegedly fired multiple shots at his pregnant ex-wife, Ntombizodwa Khumalo, 35, at Brits Hospital, where she worked as a switchboard operator.
It was alleged that the deceased had obtained a protection order against the accused back in 2021.
Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said, “the matter was adjourned to 27 July, 2023 for further investigations.”
Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and further urged all employees to use the services of Employee Health and Wellness and other professionals, bearing in mind that this was the second incident involving police officers in less than a month.
Two suspects arrested for alleged copper theft in Silverglen, stolen cables recovered in Malvern
Soshanguve couple accused of faking husband’s death by switching bodies to remain behind bars
Fraud case against former Ratlou acting municipal manager postponed for consultation and pretrial
Hawks warn of bogus officers targeting department officials with fake warrants of arrest
As kidnapping cases rise, public urged to learn about the crime and how to prevent it
IOL