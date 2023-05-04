Cop facing charge of premeditated murder for allegedly killing his pregnant ex-wife abandons bail bid

Johannesburg - A police officer facing a charge of premeditated murder for allegedly killing his pregnant ex-wife abandoned his bail application at the Brits Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. Jonnas Tebogo Mpete, 39, who was stationed at the Rapid Rail Unit in Silverton, handed himself over at the Brits police station after he allegedly fired multiple shots at his pregnant ex-wife, Ntombizodwa Khumalo, 35, at Brits Hospital, where she worked as a switchboard operator.

It was alleged that the deceased had obtained a protection order against the accused back in 2021. Gauteng National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said, “the matter was adjourned to 27 July, 2023 for further investigations.” Lieutenant-General Sello Kwena condemned the incident and further urged all employees to use the services of Employee Health and Wellness and other professionals, bearing in mind that this was the second incident involving police officers in less than a month.