Cop killed in brazen jewellery heist at Pavilion shopping centre, pregnant woman injured

A policeman has been shot dead outside the Pavilion shopping centre in Westville and two others injured inside the mall following a robbery at two jewellery stores on Sunday. According to ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson they responded to reports of a shooting incident just before 6pm.

“On arrival, paramedics found two separate active crime scenes. “The first was at the robots before the mall where a police member was shot. “He was in a critical condition and rushed to a nearby hospital.

“Unfortunately, due to his injuries, he passed away a short while later.” Jamieson said the second scene was inside the mall at two popular jewellery stores. “ALS Paramedics treated and transported two females, one pregnant, who were assaulted during the alleged robbery.

“Both patients were stabilized on scene by Advanced Life Support Paramedics before being transported to a nearby hospital for the further care that they required.” When approached for comment on Sunday night, provincial police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said police were still busy at the scene crime. This story will be updated with official police comment.

In May, a jewellery store was robbed at the shopping centre. At the time Netshiunda said a case of business robbery had been opened at Westville SAPS after a jewellery store at Pavilion Mall was reportedly robbed of jewellery worth an undisclosed amount of money. He said the robbers had stormed into a “store just before six o’clock on Sunday, 21 May 2023, and ordered the staff to the kitchen after showing them a gun. The suspects allegedly smashed the glass counters and shelves to gain access to the jewellery.”