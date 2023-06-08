Cop shot as heavily armed men open fire on police during Post Office robbery

Durban - A policeman is in a stable condition after he was shot and wounded while responding to a robbery at a Post Office in the Eastern Cape. Provincial police spokesperson Warrant Officer Majola Nkohli said heavily armed men opened fire on police, who responded to a robbery at the Post Office in Ngqeleni on Wednesday just before midday.

“Police responded to a complaint of robbery in progress at Ngqeleni Post Office. “On arrival, police were met with a hail of bullets. “Approximately seven suspects managed to steal an undisclosed amount of cash before fleeing the scene in a white Isuzu bakkie,” he said.

Nkohli said the sergeant sustained a gunshot wound in the lower body and was rushed to hospital. “A case of attempted murder was also added as the second charge. “Moments later, a getaway bakkie was found abandoned in Mabheshe Location,” he said.

Police are urging anyone with information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects to contact the nearest police station. The information may also be shared via Crime Stop on 08600 10111. Last month, five men, who were found guilty of an armed robbery at a post office in Ekuvukeni, Ladysmith, were sentenced to an effective 35 years behind bars. The accused, one as young as 22, were sentenced in the Madadeni High Court for the September 2021 robbery.