Cops arrest 21-year-old suspect after Limpopo shebeen murder

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after he allegedly stabbed a 30-year-old man to death at Helen Park, in Northam. Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba, provincial police spokesperson in Limpopo said the 30-year-old man was murdered on Friday, before 5am.

“The police received information about a man who was bleeding from stab wounds at RDP Helen Park, Northam. Upon arrival, they found a man lying on the ground, bleeding from stab wounds on his upper body,” said Mashaba. An eyewitness told police that the 30-year-old man, the 21-year-old man and his girlfriend were at a local shebeen on Thursday night, just after the place closed. “There was an argument between the suspect (the 21-year-old man) and his girlfriend when the victim (30-year-old man) holding the knife tried to intervene,” said Mashaba.

The 21-year-old man allegedly overpowered the 30-year-old man, took the knife from him and stabbed him in his upper body. The alleged attacker then fled the scene. Emergency medical personnel were called to the scene and on arrival, the 30-year-old man was certified dead.

“The deceased was identified as Mkuseli Mpini,30, originating from the Eastern Cape,” said Mashaba. The alleged killer was traced and arrested at his residence in Helen Park, Northam. Mashaba said the 21-year-old man has been charged with murder. He will appear before the Northam Magistrate's Court on Wednesday, December 27.