Cops hunt suspects who committed two cash heists minutes apart in Gauteng during peak hour traffic

Gauteng police have initiated a manhunt for a group of suspects believed to be responsible for two cash-in-transit robberies on the N4 and the R80 in Pretoria, Gauteng, which occurred on Monday afternoon. National police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe reported that police experts and crime scene managers were promptly dispatched to both scenes to commence their investigations.

"In the initial incident at 17:20, a group of suspects driving a BMW E90 collided with the van travelling on the N4 between Simon Vermooten and Rossouw off-ramp, causing it to overturn. The suspects used explosives on the cash van, but the security guard managed to escape before the detonation," Mathe detailed. The culprits absconded with an undisclosed amount of money in a white BMW and a white Toyota Hilux. Mathe confirmed that the BMW has since been located in Equestria. A short while later, around 17:45, a cash van journeying along the R80 from Soshanguve was targeted by suspects in a black Ford Ranger. The suspects began firing at the cash van, causing it to stop.

"The cash van was bombed and an undisclosed sum of money taken. The suspects then fled the scene in a silver Hyundai," added Mathe. Mathe assured that detectives are working tirelessly to trace the culprits behind both incidents. Emer-G-Med paramedic Kyle van Reenan reported that two security officers involved in the N4 incident sustained moderate injuries. They were treated and stabilised at the scene before being transported to a nearby hospital for further care.