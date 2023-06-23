KZN CIT heist: Officer held at gunpoint while collecting cash, firearm stolen

Durban - In another brazen robbery in KwaZulu-Natal, a security cash guard came under attack after collecting money from a supermarket in the Tongaat area on Thursday afternoon. It is alleged a security cash van had been collecting money from a supermarket on Laura Street when one of the officers was approached by three gun-toting robbers at around 4pm.

Provincial police spokesperson Constable Thenjiswa Ngcobo said: “It is alleged that the 39-year-old victim had collected cash from a shop and on his way to the company vehicle he was ambushed by the suspects. Reports indicate that the suspects stole the cash and the victim’s firearm.” Ngcobo said Tongaat SAPS are investigating a case of robbery. According to an incident report, the officer had been walking along a passage back to his vehicle, when the armed men pointed the firearm at him.

The officer allegedly threw the bag of money on the floor and tried to flee, but the suspects also demanded his firearm. It is alleged that coins worth thousands of rands were stolen. The suspects apparently fled on foot.