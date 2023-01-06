Cops offer R50 000 reward for info on murdered Limpopo husband

Pretoria - Police in Limpopo are offering a reward of up to R50 000 for information that can lead to the arrest and subsequent conviction of people responsible for the murder of 62-year-old Phineas Tswaledi Matsepane. Limpopo police spokesperson, Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the unresolved murder happened in 2020, and the police are still hunting for the perpetrators.

Matsepane was brutally killed at his home in Ditwebeleng village, under Mecklenburg policing area, outside Sekhukhune. “The 62-year-old man was shot and killed on Saturday 18 April 2020 by unknown suspects during an alleged house robbery. “Four suspects carrying firearms forcibly entered the house through the dining room door which was not locked and proceeded to the main bedroom. They then found a couple sleeping with their three-year old child, and ordered them to lie down on the ground,” said Ledwaba.

The intruders covered the house occupants with blankets. “The suspects demanded money from the man and threatened to burn the victims with an iron if they did not comply. They then took the firearm belonging to the man, R31 000 in cash, two cellphones, two plasma television sets and car keys,” said Ledwaba. The assailants thereafter took the wife outside the house, while their accomplices remained in the house with her husband.

“The suspects then shot at the man, killing him instantly before fleeing the scene in his vehicle, which was later recovered by the police after the suspects abandoned it on the nearby area,” said Ledwaba. Police opened a case of house robbery and murder and a manhunt was launched to track down the assailants. “Anyone with valuable information leading to the arrest and subsequent conviction of these perpetrators may contact the detectives’ commander Captain David Mosoma on 082 536 1964,” said Ledwaba.

