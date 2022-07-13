Correctional Services officers gunned down while searching for offender released on parole

Pretoria – Minister of Justice and Correctional Services, Ronald Lamola has been “shocked and deeply saddened by the senseless” cold-blooded killing of Boksburg community corrections officials in Duduza, on Gauteng’s East Rand. The two officials, identified as Mr Faku and Mr Moliki were shot and killed as they were tracing a parolee who had absconded.

A State firearm was stolen from one of the deceased officials. Lamola has decried the “senseless act of brutality” against the two officials. “The tremendous sense of loss is magnified by the tragic circumstances under which such a violent assault was unleashed against our officials. I wish to send my heartfelt and deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and correctional officials,” Lamola said.

“We, together with SAPS, will leave no stone unturned in investigating this crime and apprehending those behind the killing of our officials, we want to send a strong message that acts of lawlessness will never be tolerated,” Lamola said. A case of murder has been opened with the SAPS. The Department of Correctional Services said it will not tolerate nor surrender to parolees absconding.

In May, gender-based violence activist, Reverend June Dolley-Major lodged a complaint with the Public Protector to investigate the parole board and parole officers – citing several violent crimes like rape and murder of women and children at the hands of parolees. Public Protector spokesperson, Oupa Segalwe confirmed they had received the complaint. “I confirm that the complaint was lodged. It will be assessed to determine jurisdiction. Only then will the decision on whether or not to investigate be taken.”

Dolley-Major said criminals being released on parole and then re-offending, had spurred her action. “The fact that murderers and rapists come out on parole and re-offend – the criteria used for offenders to be eligible for parole needs to be investigated. What programmes are implemented to ensure offenders are ready to re-integrate into communities? Why are communities not informed when someone out on parole will be living in their neighbourhood?” Dolley-Major asked. IOL