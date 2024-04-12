Correctional Services official arrested for illegal mining, Zimbabwean-registered bakkie seized

Police in Mpumalanga have arrested 11 people, including an official working for the Department to Correctional Services, for alleged involvement in illegal mining activities. The 11 were arrested Thursday, according to Mpumalanga provincial police spokesperson, Colonel Donald Mdhluli.

The suspects were cornered in a farm, at a place called Noordkaap in Barberton, just outside Nelspruit. “The arrest of the suspects came when police followed information after a certain farm owner opened a case of trespassing earlier this month against some people who allegedly carried out illegal mining activities inside his farm without his consent,” said Mdhluli. Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a Correctional Services official, and several other people for illegally mining at a farm. Picture: SAPS “After information was gathered, an intelligence-driven operation was conducted by police members, attached to Operation Vala Umgodi in Mpumalanga”.

Before police officers on the operation reaching the targeted area, they noticed “a suspicious looking” light delivery vehicle, a Nissan Hardbody bakkie with Zimbabwean registration number plates, with four occupants. Police in Mpumalanga have arrested a Correctional Services official, and several other people for illegally mining at a farm. Picture: SAPS “This bakkie was then stopped and searched by the astute members. It was during the search when suspected illegal mining equipment, including suspected gold bearing materials were discovered,” said Mdhluli. “The men and women in blue had no option but to apprehend the four suspects, aged between 33 and 46. Besides the Correctional Services official, there were other two South Africans, as well as a Zimbabwean national.”

Thereafter, the police team proceeded to their destination where, upon arrival, other seven Zimbabwean nationals aged between 30 and 41 were caught red-handed, digging in the said farm. Some illegal mining equipments, including a metal detector was also found in their possession. “Police are collaborating with officials from the Department of Home Affairs regarding the seven suspects who failed to produce valid documentation to be in the country. As a result, an additional charge of contravention of the Immigration Act of South Africa was levelled against them,” said Mdhluli.