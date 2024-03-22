Cough mixture and ‘Xanax’ bust sheds light on bigger issue around teen drug abuse

KwaZulu-Natal police have arrested three men for allegedly selling Schedule 5 medication to teenagers. Police said they received information about a man selling cough mixture and tablets to teenagers.

When police arrived at the address, they found three men in possession of boxes containing cough mixture and Mylan Alprazolam tablets, commonly known as 'Xanax'. The trio were arrested and the items seized. It is alleged that one of the suspects was employed at a local pharmacy. Xanax is used for anxiety disorders and panic disorders, and in some cases can help induce sleep. If ingested with alcohol, other drugs or opioid medication, Xanax may cause drowsiness or have potentially fatal side effects, according to drugs.com.

Codeine cough syrup is considered and opioid and is often mixed with cold drink to create 'lean' or 'purple drink'. Police have seized tablets and cough mixture from a property in Sydenham where a suspect was allegedly selling to teens. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

Police have seized tablets and cough mixture from a property in Sydenham where a suspect was allegedly selling to teens. Picture: SAPS/Supplied Speaking to IOL, Combined Community Watch's Domenic King said the lean trend was worse than the glue sniffing saga - a time where youngsters would sniff glue to get high. He said it was concerning because perpetrators were getting younger and younger each time.

“The worrying factor is that young females seem to be experimenting alongside the boys. I have personally witnessed youngsters in school uniforms giving an adult money to go into a pharmacy and buy on their behalf, no questions asked,” he said. King said parents need to be cautious and look out for any signs or changes in their children’s behaviour. Recently, learners at a Mitchells Plain school were allegedly selling Xanax.

According to Cape Argus, Beacon Hill High School circulated the note after the shooting of Firdous Kleinsmidt, 12, at Ieglassi Nieyah School in February. Last year, a #LeanOnMe campaign was launched to create awareness about the effects of codeine abuse, especially in teens. The Star reported that the consumption of lean has been popularised in the past by the entertainment industry where some artists and celebrities have made it popular in their music and music videos.