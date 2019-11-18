Xanax is used to treat anxiety, panic disorders and insomnia. If taken over a prolonged period, it results in impaired concentration, slurred speech, increased salivation, memory problems, irritability, mood changes and lethargy.
The grandfather, who will not be named to protect his grandchildren’s identities, said a behavioural change in his 14-year-old granddaughter was what sparked his investigation.
She attends a Durban high school and confessed to buying Xanax when her grandfather wanted to test her blood because her eyes were watery, her vision was blurred and she had slurred speech. She had initially told her grandmother she had a headache.
“I told my wife I had a feeling this child was taking some kind of drugs or alcohol. I spoke out loud and I said to my wife we needed to take her for a blood test to determine there was no alcohol or drugs in her blood. When she heard this, she came over to us and confessed,” he said.