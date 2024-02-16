Counselling offered after Grade 6 pupil allegedly shoots principal

The Gauteng Department of Education says it will be providing counselling and trauma support to Primrose Hill Primary School teachers and learners after a Grade 6 pupil, allegedly shot and wounded the principal on Friday morning. Police confirmed that the 51-year-old principal has since been taken to a local hospital.

In a statement released after the shooting, Gauteng Education MEC Matome Chiloane, said he was devastated by the incident and will be visiting the school on Monday. He said the department will provide the staff with necessary support which will assist the school to deal with the traumatic incident. “We are taken aback by the nature of this incident and the manner in which it occurred, and we discourage such acts of misconduct at our schools,” he said.

He said they will take necessary disciplinary action against the learner. “Our plea is for parents to not refrain from instilling discipline in their children,” he added. According to the department, the shooting happened after the principal saw learners sitting in the foyer and instructed them to take out their workbooks to study.

“The Grade 6 learner allegedly mumbled something in response, but the principal ignored him. He saw the learner again later near the staff room, which is when he was unfortunately shot by him with a firearm,” read the statement. According to Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi, the teenager was arrested and is expected to appear before Germiston Magistrate’s Court soon, on a charge of attempted murder. Meanwhile, social media users were equally shocked by the incident with some calling for corporal punishment to be brought back.