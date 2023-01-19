Court denies bail for truck driver who drove into bakkie, killing 18 pupils and 2 adults in Pongola

A truck driver accused of driving into a fully-laden bakkie, killing 20 people in northern KwaZulu-Natal last year, will remain in custody until his next court appearance. Sibusiso Siyaya appeared in the Pongola Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, where his bail was denied.

“Siyaya is charged with 20 counts of culpable homicide after the truck that he was driving ploughed into a bakkie transporting school children in September last year,” said provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority, Natasha Ramkisson-Kara. She said in Wednesday’s judgment, the court found that the state had proven its case that Siyaya was a flight risk who might abscond if released on bail. Kara said the court found that it was not in the interest of justice to grant him bail and bail was thus refused.

The matter was adjourned to February 17, for DPP (director of public prosecutions) decision and further investigation. IOL previously reported how a truck ploughed into the bakkie, killing 18 children between the ages of 5 and 13 years old, a teacher and the bakkie driver. The children were on their way home when the crash occurred. According to Fikile Mbalula, the truck driver overtook on a barrier line and drove into the oncoming lane for over 1km, endangering the lives of other motorists.

