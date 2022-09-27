Court orders hijackers' loot to be frozen until investigation is complete

Pretoria – The South Gauteng High Court on Tuesday granted the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) a preservation order against assets seized from a truck which was allegedly hijacked in Kempton Park. The high court ordered that cash amounting to R459 000, Freightliner Argosy truck and trailer be preserved provisionally pending ongoing criminal investigation against the syndicate.

According to Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha, the criminal investigation are from incidents which occurred on March 11 and 22, 2022, where trucks carrying cargo were hijacked along the R21 near Kempton Park. “The suspects on both incidents allegedly impersonated members of the Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD), when stopping the unsuspecting truck drivers. “A large consignment of toothpaste loaded in an SF Logistics truck with two trailers was hijacked by the syndicate on March 11, 2022.

“The loot was consequently sold at a cash and carry wholesaler in Crown Mines, Joburg. “A probe conducted by the provincial investigation unit resulted in the arrest of the seven people on March 30, 2022,” said Ramovha. The group comprised of an alleged kingpin, Raphiri Kabelo Mokhine, 33, Aden Abdikari Hassan, 37, Hassan Hassan Aden, 37, Abdulahi Guled Abdi, 34, Patrick Mashaba, 41, David Phiri, 36, Simon Fakude, 47, and Omar Tifow Abdwanid, 36.

They last appeared in the Kempton Park Magistrate’s Court on August 22, 2022. They have all been granted bail ranging from R1 000 to R10 000. They are expected back in court on Friday, September 30, 2022.

