Crime in South Africa: How the Hawks are cracking the whip on organised crime

In a sweeping crackdown on corruption, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), commonly known as the Hawks, have made significant arrests across South Africa, targeting officials, business directors, and even law enforcement officers. Lieutenant General Godfrey Lebeya, the national head of the DPCI, shed light on the significant strides made by the department in the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year.

The DPCI has been relentless in its pursuit of national priority offences, resulting in the arrest of 611 suspects. These individuals have been presented before courts across South Africa, with 229 of them being convicted and officially branded as criminals. Notably, 16 of these convicts were sentenced for money laundering. A significant portion of the arrests, 203 to be exact, were related to fraud. Money laundering saw 48 suspects behind bars, while narcotics and endangered species-related crimes accounted for 72 arrests.

The remaining 288 arrests spanned 17 other types of national priority crimes. During these operations, the DPCI confiscated a plethora of items, including precious metals, diamonds, endangered species, vehicles, cash, firearms, ammunition, counterfeit goods, explosives and electronic devices. The total value of these seizures is a staggering R 6.112 billion.

The DPCI's commitment to justice is further highlighted by their ongoing efforts to address crimes linked to the Covid-19 Relief Fund. As of June 2023, 190 suspects have been presented before courts, with 64 of them being convicted in 49 cases. Highlights of the Hawks' recent successes include: R165 million restraint order confirmed against Amathole District Municipality officials and business directors for alleged misappropriation of sanitation project funds.

R1.9 million preservation order granted for assets related to a fuel theft incident involving a Transnet pipeline. Five police officers arrested in the Free State for allegedly pocketing money recovered from a Cash-In-Transit robbery scene. Attorney arrested in Gauteng for allegedly extorting R550,000 from a fraud suspect with the promise of dropping charges.

A UIF claims syndicate busted in the North West, leading to the arrest of seven individuals linked to fraudulent claims totalling over R2 million. A total number of 67 Freezing Orders were granted with a monetary value of R183 980 568, 34. A total of 46 Preservation Orders with a monetary value of R 27 676 291, 24; seventeen Forfeiture Orders with a monetary value of R 6 330 386, 50; three Confiscation Orders with a monetary value of R 563 948, 67 and one Restraint Order with a monetary value of R 149 409 941, 93 was granted in the first quarter of 2023/2024 of the financial year.

In the Eastern Cape, the Amathole District Municipality's Accelerated Sanitation Programme, which began in 2013, has come under scrutiny. The project, worth R631 million, aimed to construct 66,700 toilets across various villages. However, after the Siyenza Group received the initial payment for the project, the National Treasury flagged two inaccurate tax certificates provided by the company. Investigations revealed that over R149 million was distributed to several beneficiaries, including a R16 million house purchased by the Siyenza Group director. On May 16, 2023, the Eastern Cape High Court ratified a R165 million restraint order against several officials and businesses connected to this case. In Gauteng, on December 31, 2022, a potential fuel theft from a Transnet pipeline led to the arrest of Shady Mhlanga. The Hawks, in collaboration with the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU), later secured a preservation order worth R1.9 million from the Pretoria High Court. The Free State saw the arrest of five police officers following a Cash-In-Transit robbery in Sasolburg in 2022. The officers allegedly pocketed money recovered from the scene instead of officially logging it. They were apprehended on June 29, 2023 and are currently out on bail.

In another case from Gauteng, attorney Stephen Mangolela allegedly extorted R550,000 from a fraud suspect, promising to have her charges dropped. Mangolela provided a fake letter, supposedly from the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), stating the charges were dropped. He was arrested on June 19, 2023. The North West province has seen multiple cases. In one, Thabang Selemale allegedly secured employment as a financial manager, using fraudulent documents. He was arrested on April 12, 2023. In another case, a UIF claims syndicate was busted, leading to the arrest of seven individuals linked to fraudulent claims totalling over R2 million. Additionally, Caswell Mthombeni was arrested for allegedly misusing over R21 million allocated for a driving school training programme. Lebeya said the DPCI remains steadfast in its mission to enforce the nation's laws without bias.