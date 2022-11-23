Crime Stats: Over 17 410 GBV cases reported in Q2, as kidnapping, rape and murder still top SA crime trends

Durban - Car-jackings, robbery and rape remain the three top motives for kidnapping. This is according to Police Minister Bheki, who on Wednesday delivered the country's crime statistics for the second quarter of 2022/23.

During this period, 17 410 gender-based violence cases were reported, an increase of over 5000 cases compared to the last quarter. Cele said the cases of kidnapping had doubled across the country, with more than 4000 cases reported between July and September 2022. "Over 6000 car-jacking cases have been reported in the same period, with national cases increasing by 23%, while cases have decreased in the Free State and Limpopo," Cele said.

Police spokesperson in the Western Cape, Warrant Officer Joseph Swartbooi, said four suspects have been arrested and charged after they kidnapped and extorted a driver of a delivery vehicle. The driver was stopped near Joostenberg Vlakte and pushed off the road by a group of men. "The suspects drove the complainant to a nearby financial, institution where he was forced to withdraw cash," police said. The four were arrested and are due in court soon. KwaZulu-Natal has recorded the highest number of multiple murders, followed by the Western Cape and Gauteng. Cele said SAPS dealt with 250 multiple murder dockets, with 578 victims.

More than 7000 people have been murdered during this period, with 528 being killed in mob justice and 362 murdered during a robbery. Cele said 558 children were killed in the same period, with more than 200 children attempted murder cases and 1895 assault GBH cases with child victims. Inanda (KZN), Mthatha (Eastern Cape) and Delft (Western Cape) were the top three stations with the highest reported rape cases; 5082 rapes took place at the rape survivor or rapist's home, 1651 in a public place and 1520 at a liquor outlet. IOL