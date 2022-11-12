Acting off intelligence, police prevent kidnapping of 11-year-old Lenasia boy for ransom

Durban - A 55-year-old Indian national was arrested and charged after police received information that he had been allegedly planning to kidnap a minor for ransom.
National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said acting off a tip-off, a multidisciplinary team swooped on the man on Friday.
"The team immediately operationalised the information and moved in to arrest the man at a restaurant, where a planning meeting to kidnap the 11-year-old boy was held to discuss the execution of the kidnapping," she said.
Mathe said the team moved in swiftly to arrest the man who led the team to a number of properties where two unlicensed and one licensed firearm was recovered.
"A farm that was allegedly going to be used as a safe house to keep the minor was also identified and searched. Cellphones, SIM cards, laptops, false identity documents, a variety of ammunition and a white Range Rover were also seized," Mathe added.
She said the boy's family is receiving the necessary support and the accused has been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and extortion.
The team consisted of the SAPS Anti-Kidnapping Task Team, Crime Intelligence, Organised Crime, K9 and Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers.
Police have arrested at least 116 suspects implicated in crimes of kidnapping and extortion.
"Police are determined and will continue to work hard to prevent and combat kidnappings and all other forms of criminality.
This arrest should serves as a deterrent to those involved in kidnapping cases where ransom demands are being made," said National SAPS Commissioner, General Fanie Masemola.
While the SAPS safer festive season operation is being rolled out in each province and police are intensifying operations, the SAPS advises members of the public to be extra vigilant of their surroundings and to share information with SAPS timeously to the crime stop hotline number 0860 010 111 to avert these types of incidents from occurring.
