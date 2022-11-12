Acting off intelligence, police prevent kidnapping of 11-year-old Lenasia boy for ransom

Durban - A 55-year-old Indian national was arrested and charged after police received information that he had been allegedly planning to kidnap a minor for ransom. National police spokesperson, Colonel Athlenda Mathe, said acting off a tip-off, a multidisciplinary team swooped on the man on Friday.

Story continues below Advertisement

"The team immediately operationalised the information and moved in to arrest the man at a restaurant, where a planning meeting to kidnap the 11-year-old boy was held to discuss the execution of the kidnapping," she said. Mathe said the team moved in swiftly to arrest the man who led the team to a number of properties where two unlicensed and one licensed firearm was recovered.

Police also identified a property where the boy was going to be kept. Picture: SAPS A firearm was seized during the arrest. Picture: SAPS Inside the property where the boy was meant to be kept after the kidnapping. Picture: SAPS

Story continues below Advertisement

"A farm that was allegedly going to be used as a safe house to keep the minor was also identified and searched. Cellphones, SIM cards, laptops, false identity documents, a variety of ammunition and a white Range Rover were also seized," Mathe added. She said the boy's family is receiving the necessary support and the accused has been charged with conspiracy to commit kidnapping and extortion. The team consisted of the SAPS Anti-Kidnapping Task Team, Crime Intelligence, Organised Crime, K9 and Johannesburg Metro Police Department officers.

Story continues below Advertisement

Police have arrested at least 116 suspects implicated in crimes of kidnapping and extortion. "Police are determined and will continue to work hard to prevent and combat kidnappings and all other forms of criminality. This arrest should serves as a deterrent to those involved in kidnapping cases where ransom demands are being made," said National SAPS Commissioner, General Fanie Masemola.