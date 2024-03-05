Cuan Reed Govender arrested over Zim bomb threat, fined $300

A Durban man arrested in connection with a bomb threat at a Zimbabwean airport, has been handed a $300 (about R5,700) fine. At the time, Zimbabwean president Emmerson Mnangagwa was enroute to the airport and pilots had to divert his airplane. Cuan Reed Govender appeared in the Harare Magistrate's court on Tuesday, on a charge of unlawful possession of ammunition.

Govender was arrested last Friday, March 1, after five bullets were found in his luggage. They were picked up by the baggage scanner. Govender's arrest was confirmed by Mnangagwa's spokesperson, George Charamba. He said Zimbabwean security services traced Govender. Without going into further details, Charamba thanked Zim security services for their hard work.

The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe said Govender was about to board a flight to South Africa when he was nabbed. However, those close to the investigation claimed that he had often visited the shooting range and forgot to remove the bullets from his bag. The court ordered Govender to pay a fine of USD300.

The Victoria Falls International Airport has since instituted safety measures to protect travellers. In a statement on Monday, the airport said only travellers and airport staff will be allowed into the terminal building.