Customs officials seize narcotics concealed as hair weaves and illicit cigarettes disguised as waste paper at SA border checks

Durban - Customs officials posted at the South African border with Mozambique and our border with Botswana have seized goods valued at around R26 million during stop and search operations. In the one stop, a synthetic used to manufacture mandrax was concealed as hair extensions, while in the second stop, police seized illicit cigarettes concealed as waste paper.

In a media statement, the South African Revenue Services (Sars) said Customs inspectors from Lebombo Customs Detector Dog Unit were conducting random searches of cargo at the imports channel at Lebombo border post when they stopped a truck with two trailers en route to South Africa. Sars said the officers engaged the driver, a Zimbabwean citizen, to perform a manual inspection to verify the declared goods, which were declared as boxes of hair extensions. "A Customs officer requested the declaration documents from the driver which were handed over to the officer. While the seal numbers on the packages were correct, inspectors opened a toolbox where they found nine bags weighing 22kg of an unknown powder.

The bags containing the substance N-Acetylanthralinic acid. Picture: Supplied/ Sars "The powder was tested on site by using the generic and cocaine test kit and found to be positive as a narcotics substance. The goods and the vehicle were handed over to the police for further investigation. The SAPS Forensic Laboratory later confirmed that the substance was N-acetylanthralinic acid which is the precursor in the synthesis of methaqualone (mandrax) manufacturing. The confiscated goods were valued at around R5m," Sars said. Meanwhile, at the Skilpadshek border post with Botswana, officers intercepted a SA-registered truck carrying over 1 400 master cases of undeclared, suspected illicit Remington Gold cigarettes. Sars said the contents were declared as waste paper valued at R48 500.

"The Customs officer found that the waste paper was used to cover the master cases of cigarettes. The value of these cigarettes is estimated at R21m. The truck driver pretended to be opening the other side of the truck and fled the inspection area. “The truck and master cases of cigarettes were detained at Skilpadshek Border Post. A criminal case against the driver, clearing agent and transport company is under way," Sars said. The efforts of officers have been hailed by Sars Commissioner, Edward Kieswetter.

He said the legal tobacco and cigarette industry in the country needs to be supported and Sars has shown once again that it is playing its part. "Similarly, the trade in narcotics needs to be smashed. These drugs have a harmful effect on all users, which unfortunately includes young persons who have the potential to contribute greatly to the prosperity of our country," Kieswetter said. He added that Sars has made it simply and easy to comply with the law and those caught transgressing would not be tolerated.